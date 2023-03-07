Russia | A German ambulance plane visited Moscow, even though the airspace is closed due to sanctions

The ambulance flight has not been made public. A similar plane was used to transport opposition leader Alexei Navalny from Russia to Germany after the poisoning attempt.

Flights the following website Flightradar showed something unusual over the weekend: a private ambulance plane flew from Germany to Moscow and back – despite airspace closed due to sanctions.

Flightradar according to the private Bombardier Challenger 604 model ambulance plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport on Saturday at 16:08 local time. It had set off from Frankfurt airport and after visiting Moscow returned to Nuremberg.

Numerous Russian media outlets wrote about it, such as Kommersant, Gazeta.ru and Lenta.ru.

Russian and EU countries’ airspaces have been closed to each other for more than a year due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

However, the private plane that had been converted into an ambulance stood at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Saturday for almost two and a half hours before returning to Germany.

The plane flew into Russian airspace over the Baltic Sea via Latvian airspace. According to media reports, it also returned from Russia via Latvia.

According to Flightradar, the plane’s lessor is the German charter airline FAI rent-a-jet. It is based in Nuremberg.

The Russian opposition leader was transported on a similar Bombardier Challenger 604 plane Alexei Navalny From Russia to Germany after the poisoning attempt in 2020.

About ambulance transport no details have been made public, and the Russian media recently presented speculations about who the patient the plane might be carrying could be.

The machine could have brought a patient from Russia to Europe and vice versa. A news website operating in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Delphi says that a person on the sanctions list of Western countries was transported from Moscow to Germany. Among the guessed identities have been, for example, the president Vladimir Putin trusted, cellist Sergei Roldugin and the leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. The guesses have not been confirmed.

HS told last year how Russians are still being flown by private planes from Lappeenranta to the world. Also the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported last summer that Russian oligarchs’ planes were still flying to Europe and evading sanctions.

