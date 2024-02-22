Russia, Irene Cecchini and her version on war, Putin, Navalny and dictatorship

Irene Snipers It's the student you spoke with the other day Putin during a meeting entitled “Strong ideas for new times”. The intervention had also been read as a message sent by the Russian president to Italy: “I have many friends there, your country has always been close to us“. The student was interviewed by La Stampa and clarified her thoughts better, confirming that feel very good and to even aspire to citizenship Russian. “The tale of Illiberal, dictatorial Russia – says Cecchini – it's one construction of the West which has been attacking Moscow for years to gain more and more ground. I'm not talking about military attacks but about commercial and political strategies that have as objective is to damage Russia“.

“The West – continued the student to La Stampa – has always considered this country like the black sheep. Russia did nothing but defend oneself“. And on the invasion of Ukraine he replies that “I'm not an expert on geopolitics and to answer this question I would have to be. What I can say, however, is that in Moscow and in the country there people are calm compared to the Ukrainian situation. There is some concern, of course, but how about the genocide that is taking place in Palestine. In short, it's not just Europe that exists.” While on the death of Alexei Navalny prefers not to answer.

Finally, explain that his Russian is fluent but he has been studying it for four years: “I practice every day.” While his love for the country “was… as they say in Italian… a real love at first sight. I knew nothing about this country but I fell in love with him. So I decided to come here to study and continue my studies and life here.” He hopes, one day, to obtain citizenship: “I know that my parents are close to me and approve of my choices. Russia is a free country, it's great here“.