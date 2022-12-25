The man who threw a cigarette butt at the military recruitment office in the Saratov region has been arrested. The arson of Vojenkomatie has become more common in Russia during the war.

Moscow

The ruling party A former representative of United Russia set fire to the army recruiting office in the village of Ivanteevka in the Saratov region in Russia on the eve of the attack.

The incident was first reported on Telegram On the Baza channel and after that in other Russian media such as in Moskovsky Komsomolets and In Medusa.

A 41-year-old man had thrown a fuel bottle filled with gasoline into the call-in office, i.e. the military comatose. The fire damaged the emergency room’s office, but the fire was extinguished before it could spread to other rooms.

Man was arrested on Christmas Eve morning. He has confessed to the act and said that the motive was the desire to travel.

According to Baza, the man previously served as a representative of the United Russia party in the municipal council and worked as a private entrepreneur.

Earlier this year, he received a sentence based on a section of the law regarding the manufacture and sale of goods without product labels.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, attempts to arson military recruiting offices have become more common around the country. Their number has increased significantly during the launch.