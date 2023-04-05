Russia | A fire broke out in the Ministry of Defense building in Moscow

According to the emergency service, flames could be seen in the third floor window of the building.

Together A fire broke out in the buildings of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday evening, state-owned news agencies reported Tass and Interfax.

A fire broke out in the center of Moscow on Znamenka street in one of the administrative buildings of the ministry.

According to the emergency service, flames could be seen in the third floor window of the building. The fire also caused heavy smoke.

The ministry said that the rescue service extinguished the fire and no one was injured.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

A cup According to the Ministry of Defense, there was a large fire in 2016. At that time, part of the roof of the burned building also collapsed.