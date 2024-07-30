Russia | A Finnish volunteer fighter received a 14-year prison sentence in Russia

Russia|Topi Huhtala, who fought as a volunteer in Ukraine, was wanted in Russia earlier this year. Huhtala told HS in February that he is not worried about the wanted notice.

Ukrainian a Finnish volunteer who fought on the side Topi Huhtala has been sentenced in Russia to 14 years in prison in absentia, reports the Russian state news agency Tass.

The news was the first in Finland Evening newspaper.

“Based on the evidence collected by the investigative committee of the Russian Federation, the court gave a verdict in absentia to a Finnish citizen who, as a foreign mercenary, participated in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the statement states, according to Tassi.

In addition, the statement says that according to the investigation and the court, Huhtala arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 and participated in the battles there in the Ukrainian International Legion. According to the statement, he served as a mercenary and commander in a group of Finnish volunteers from March 2022 to May 2024.

According to the statement, the prison sentence would be served in a penal institution with strict discipline.

Russia issued a wanted notice for Huhtala earlier this year.

HS interviewed Huhtalan after the information about the wanted notice came in February. He then commented that he received the information with humor.

“I woke up and saw that there had been a few phone calls. One comrade had posted a message that the guy had received an honorable mention. I said that it didn’t come as a surprise. Surely at some point they will pull such a card from there,” he said.

“Should I become a rapper and break through with a single like ‘Russian most wanted’? This is taken with humor. There is no stress here,” he added.

Huhtala fought in Ukraine in 2022–2023. He returned to Finland last year, and he has no plans to return to Ukraine.