It comes hours after an appeal conviction to two and a half years in prison in another case. A Russian court recognized, Saturday, February 20, Alexeï Navalny, guilty of “defamation” towards a veteran of the Second world war. “Navalny committed the crime”said Judge Vera Akimova when reading the statement of her decision, with the sentence to be announced at the end of the hearing.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested a fine of 950,000 rubles in this case (around 10,600 euros) and demanded that a suspended sentence for the opponent be converted into a firm prison.

Opponent, 44, accused of spreading “false” and “abusive” information about a veteran who defended in a campaign clip last summer a referendum that strengthened the president’s powers Vladimir Poutine. He had qualified, on a social network, the speakers in this video of “shame of the Nation” and of “traitors”.

In Russia, the Soviet victory over the Nazis occupies a central place in the collective consciousness. It is widely celebrated by the authorities and the public, and criticism of veterans is generally very frowned upon.