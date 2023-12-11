According to the Russian media, the accused has confessed that he installed the explosives on the order of Ukrainian intelligence.

Russian the authorities have captured a Belarusian Sergei Yeremeev, 52, suspected of two bombings on the Baikal-Amur railway at the end of November. On Saturday, the Omsk Regional Court ordered the suspect to be imprisoned until the end of January.

The news agency that reported on the court A cup according to the correspondent, the accused confessed to his actions and stated that his motive was to cut off Russian arms shipments to the east.

Counterintelligence FSB arrested the accused last Thursday in Omsk. According to Tassi, he got the explosives from an organized criminal group in Belarus. According to the FSB, the accused has admitted that he acted on the orders of the “special services of Ukraine”.

According to the indictment, Yeremeyev made two blows. In the first attack on November 29, a train carrying fuel was blown up in the tunnel. In another attack the next day, a railway bridge was destroyed.

American news channel CNN said on the last day of November, citing his Ukrainian intelligence sources, that the Ukrainian security service SBU was behind the attacks.

Baikal-Amur The railway, or BAM, is a key freight route from Pacific ports, North Korea and China to western Russia. It runs from the north of Lake Baikal to the Far East of Russia.

Parts of the track were built with prisoner labor already during the Second World War. The actual construction work was started in the 1960s during the border disputes between China and Russia. At that time, the Soviet Union was afraid for the safety of the Siberian railway that runs along the border of China and Mongolia, and wanted the railway line further north.

Rada became the general secretary Leonid Brezhnev during the reign of power, the Komsomol youth union was a model of the work of the workers. Current political actors include an exiled opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky participated in the construction works of the BAM line. The track was declared completed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The railway the most difficult section was the winding section in the mountains in the territory of the Republic of Buryatia. It was straightened after 30 years of track work in 2003, when Russia's longest railway tunnel, the 15.7 kilometer long Severomuiski tunnel, was completed.

The November 29 explosion occurred in the Severomuisk tunnel and destroyed at least four cars of a 50-car train carrying diesel and kerosene eastward. The tunnel was closed and rail traffic was diverted to the old, southern detour route.

The November 30th explosion destroyed a 35-meter-high railway bridge on this circuit, leaving the eastern rail connection to the old and fully loaded Siberian line.

Local TV channel Vesti Buryatija however, claimed already three days later that the Severomuiski tunnel had been cleared and traffic had returned to normal.