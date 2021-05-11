Russia A 19-year-old opposition activist was sentenced to overnight house arrest in Russia for more than two years

Olga Misik became famous in the summer of 2019 when she read aloud the Russian constitution to riot police during protests.

Moscow

Muscovite a court ordered a Moscow activist to appear on Tuesday Olga Misikin for more than two years under night house arrest. Misik is not allowed to leave his home for the next two years and two months from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to the prosecutor, Misik was guilty of vandalism when in August 2020 he was involved in gluing a poster and pouring pink liquid at the door of the Attorney General’s Office. The demonstration was supported activists sentenced to imprisonment in the so-called New Greatness case. According to supporters, the whole case was invented by the security service FSB.

According to the defense, no damage occurred and the authorities had falsified the evidence. The liquid was easily washed away and the guards removed the poster immediately.

In the case in addition to Misik, activists were sentenced to night house arrest Ivan Vorobyevsky and Igor Vasharimov.

Of these, Misik, 19, is the best known. He went public in the summer of 2019 when he read aloud the constitution in front of a riot police lineup during the demonstration. Images of the situation spread widely.

Misik also continued his activism after reaching the age of majority. He has taken part in several protests against those in power.

Misik’s closing speech just over a week ago received widespread attention in Russian opposition circles. In his speech, he said he has never feared the authorities and those in power.

“I was never afraid. I felt hopeless, helpless, inconsolable, confused, restless, disappointed, exhausted, but politics and activism never made me feel fear, ”Misik said.

Tuesday the convictions were against the most recent activists.

Russian authorities have clearly tightened their grip on the opposition this year. An imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin network has been added to the list of extremist organizations. The most naughty close circle is either in exile or under house arrest.

Several activists have been imprisoned and charged. The position of the rips of independent media has also become even narrower.