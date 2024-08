A magnitude 7 earthquake has struck the coast of the Russian peninsula of far eastern Kamchatka on Sunday morning local time, the United States Geological Survey reported, with U.S. authorities issuing a tsunami threat.

The earthquake struck at a depth of nearly 50 kilometers in waters off the Kamchatka Peninsula just after 7 a.m., about 90 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.