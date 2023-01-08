Russia has claimed responsibility for killing 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for a New Year’s attack by Kiev forces on Makiivka. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, targets of the Ukrainian army in the city of Kramatorsk were targeted in the rocket attack.

“Over the past 24 hours, Russian reconnaissance assets have reliably discovered and confirmed through several independent channels the temporary deployment of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Kramatorsk,” a statement posted on Telegram reads. “There were over 700 Ukrainian military personnel in dormitory 28 and over 600 Ukrainian military personnel in dormitory 47 – the statement continues – As a result of massive missile attack over 600 Ukrainian military personnel were killed”.

Ukraine categorically denies the news. “This is nonsense,” Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told CNN. Furthermore, a team from the American broadcaster on the spot did not collect any evidence suggesting a massacre, not detecting any unusual activity in and around Kramatorsk, including near the city morgue.

The Russian attack allegedly caused damage to two schools, eight apartments and garages, but no victims, according to reports by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, quoted by local media.