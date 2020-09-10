A vaccine for very soon, that was Vladimir Putin’s promise in August. What about Wednesday September 9? As of today, 40,000 volunteers are recruited to test the vaccine. The authorities explain that there is no shortage of candidates. They will receive two injections three weeks apart, this is called phase 3. The problem is that at the same time, international scientists have raised questions about the previous phases.

They found that the results were eerily similar for two different vaccine formulations. On the side of the laboratory, we defend ourselves and we explain that the coincidences exist and that they presented the real results. The political issues are major, already several senior officials have announced to be vaccinated. The name of this vaccine, Sputnik V, recalls the glorious Soviet space past.