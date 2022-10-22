The 2018 World Cup in Russia went down in history for being the World Cup where the most penalties were awarded in history. The record of more than three penalties in the first seven games was broken in the first place, but it did not stop there. In just 36 games, up to 19 penalties were awarded, surpassing the historical record of the World Cups of 1990 (Italy), 1998 (France) and 2002 (Korea and Japan).
The VAR had a great influence on the record, as the referees were not afraid of making mistakes thanks to this tool. 29 penalties were awarded (record), of which 21 ended in goals and thanks to VAR, 21 penalties were called and 2 were annulled.
In addition, in this World Cup in Russia, up to 5 penalties were awarded on the same day. It was the third day of competition on the first day for the groups C Y D. Two penalties were awarded in the France-Australia match, one for each team they ended up converting. In Peru – Denmark, the maximum penalty was awarded in favor of the South American team that Christian Cueva. Leo Messi also missed a penalty in Argentina-Iceland, and the fifth maximum penalty of the day was converted by Luka Modric in Croatia-Nigeria.
However, those five penalties in one day was not a record since in the 1998 World Cup in France, up to 6 maximum penalties were awarded.
In Italy there were 52 games, while in the most recent ones a total of 64 were played, so the average was approximately one maximum penalty every three games. In Russia the average was much higher. The final average of the average comes out to a penalty every 2.2 games. Something unprecedented. In addition, another thing that stood out in this World Cup was the red cards. Russia 2018 has the lowest number since 1970, with four. It was the lowest previous number since the 1978 World Cup, with three.
