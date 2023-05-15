Russia has communicated that it has intercepted two NATO aircraft over the Baltic Sea. One of its warplanes was given the order to take off to intercept two jets, one French and one German, which were planning to “violate the border” from Russia, Moscow’s defense ministry reported on Telegram. “After the foreign military planes flew back from the state border, the Russian fighter plane safely returned to the base,” the Russian Defense Ministry added.

ATTEMPT IN LUHANSK – The Interior Minister of the pro-Russian administration of Luhansk was seriously injured in an attack in the center of the capital and has been hospitalized in intensive care. This was written by the Russian news agency Tass. Igor Kornet “was seriously injured. There was an assassination attempt. He is in intensive care,” said a source in the security forces of the pro-Russian administration of the occupied Ukrainian region. Tass reports that this morning a grenade exploded in a hair salon on Demekhina Street in Luhansk.

A passerby was killed and three security guards were seriously injured. “Following the attempt on the life of Igor Kornet, a civilian passing by was killed at the moment of the explosion. Three members of the minister’s security were injured and are in serious condition,” a police source said local to the Tax.

The attempt to kill Kornet, the press agency writes, took place in the center of the city of Luhansk. According to initial reports, a hand grenade was detonated in a barber shop. Seriously injured, Kornet was admitted to intensive care.