SSince the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj, Russian courts have sentenced more than 150 people to short prison terms for public expressions of grief. Court documents show that on Saturday and Sunday in St. Petersburg alone, 154 people were sentenced to up to two weeks in prison for violating Russia's strict assembly laws. Some similar rulings were made in other Russian cities, according to human rights organizations and independent media.

Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly on Friday in a prison camp in the Arctic Circle at the age of 47. Outside Russia, it is considered certain that Navalnyj was either deliberately murdered or that his death was deliberately caused by his prison conditions.

In many Russian cities, people laid flowers at monuments to victims of political repression and lit candles in memory of Navalny. There were hundreds of arrests across the country over the weekend, and police officers and men in civilian clothes were stationed at memorial sites.

On a bridge near the Kremlin, masked men threw flowers into garbage bags that people had placed at an unofficial memorial to opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015.