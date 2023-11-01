Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Russia | 15 people were sentenced to prison for the Dagestan airport riots

November 1, 2023
The longest sentence for the events is ten days in prison.

in Russia courts have sentenced 15 people to short prison terms in Dagestan’s Makhachkala from the airport riots. Last week, hundreds of protesters stormed the runway in Muslim-majority Dagestan and tried to surround a plane from Israel.

According to the state media, the sentences ranged in length from two to ten days. News agency Tass reported that two men were also ordered to do 60 hours of forced labor.

Several police were injured in Sunday’s rioting, and more than 80 people were initially arrested. The authorities assured that those involved in the riots will receive harsh sentences.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine and the West for inciting riots.

People who oppose the Russian regime have been sentenced to years in prison in Russia for criticizing Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

