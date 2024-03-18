Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | 13 miners trapped in a gold mine

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | 13 miners trapped in a gold mine

The slide happened in one of Russia's largest gold mines.

in Russia 13 miners have been trapped in a gold mine due to a cave-in in the mine, rescue officials said at night, according to news agency Reuters.

The landslide occurred in one of Russia's largest gold mines, located in the Amur region in the Far East near the Chinese border. According to Reuters, authorities are working to restore communications with the miners and clear the area.

The mine is owned by the London-listed gold company Petropavlovsk. Petropavlovsk has been in financial trouble since Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Gazprombank. Gazprombank is the company's main customer.

#Russia #miners #trapped #gold

See also  Reader's Opinion | Abandoning mediation would weaken the position of those who have experienced intimate partner violence
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nicolas Cage reveals which movie gave him an Oscar, but NOT ONE DOLLAR for filming it

Nicolas Cage reveals which movie gave him an Oscar, but NOT ONE DOLLAR for filming it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result