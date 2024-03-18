Russia | 13 miners trapped in a gold mine

The slide happened in one of Russia's largest gold mines.

in Russia 13 miners have been trapped in a gold mine due to a cave-in in the mine, rescue officials said at night, according to news agency Reuters.

The landslide occurred in one of Russia's largest gold mines, located in the Amur region in the Far East near the Chinese border. According to Reuters, authorities are working to restore communications with the miners and clear the area.

The mine is owned by the London-listed gold company Petropavlovsk. Petropavlovsk has been in financial trouble since Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Gazprombank. Gazprombank is the company's main customer.