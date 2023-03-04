12-year-old Russian Masha Moskaleva was sent to a state-guarded facility for drawing a drawing at school in an art class where pupils were asked, a month after the invasion began, to express themselves in support of military forces, Russian and Ukrainian flags with the words “I am against war” and a woman holding a child in the hand and missiles traveling in the direction of the Ukrainian flag. The authorities confirmed the measure without explaining the reasons for her removal from home. She is one of eight minors involved in prosecutions in Russia since the beginning of the war, the independent organization OVD-Info denounced.

Masha attended school number 9 in Efremov, in the Tula region, an institution firmly aligned with the war, as evidenced by the content of the website, with a page dedicated to “supporting our boys at the front” and by training lessons by the police advertised with photos of the students in uniform. When the teacher noticed the drawing, she turned to the principal who immediately called the police. The next day, when her father, Aleksei Moskalev, showed up at school to ask for an explanation of what happened the day before, the police were called again and arrived with officials specialized in the protection of minors.

Aleksei, who had also expressed anti-war views on his social media accounts, was later placed under house arrest after being physically attacked by FSB agents who also stole his savings. He faces a three-year prison sentence after being accused of repeatedly defaming military forces and already receiving a fine of the equivalent of $425. Masha was then transferred to an unspecified public facility until, as her father’s lawyer explained, a legal guardian can be found or Aleksei will be free again. The girl “will be under state care until the fate of her father is decided. In the event that he is convicted, and a close relative is not found, then the only option will be transfer to an orphanage”, explained Vladimir Bilienko.

Masha’s first interrogation, which lasted several hours, without the presence of her father or a lawyer, took place last December. Since then, Masha has stopped going to school, due to the panic attacks he started to suffer from. In January, the FSB broke into the house where he lives, stealing the money they found, the equivalent of 4,000 dollars. The father was then taken to the police station for questioning. On that occasion he was brutally beaten. Masha was first transferred to a juvenile facility for a day. The family later moved, but were found by the authorities.