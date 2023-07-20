“Putin made the deal with Prigozhin to save his skin.” It is the thesis supported by director of MI6, Richard Moorewhich represents the first confirmation by Western intelligence of the pact made between the Russian president and the head of Wagner to end the June 24 mutiny.

In a speech in Prague, the head of Britain’s external intelligence first gave an analysis of Putin’s behavior that day: “Prigozhin started, I think, as a traitor at breakfast, at dinner time he was pardoned and a few days later (June 29 was the meeting in the Kremlin, ed.) He was invited to tea. So, there are things that even the head of MI6 finds a bit difficult to interpret, in terms of who’s in and who’s out.”

According to Moore, in fact the Russian president “didn’t oppose Prigozhin: he made a deal to save his own skin, using the good offices of the leader of Belarus”, Alexander Lukashenko. But, he concluded, “I can’t see into Putin’s head: he must have realized, I’m sure, that there is something deeply rotten in Denmark – to quote Hamlet – and he had to make this deal”.