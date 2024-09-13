New power unit

Friday certainly not a positive one in Baku for George Russellforced to Power unit replacement shortly before the start of the second free practice session following some problems already experienced towards the end of the morning session, closing in eighth position.

Not all negative

A weekend that started off uphill for the British Mercedes driver, who did not specify what happened: “I cannot provide details at this time. – the Englishman explained to the microphones of the official F1 channel – obviously we had to delay the session, and by the way there was a problem towards the end too. It was certainly not our best Friday, even if Lewis looked pretty quick. As a result we know that the car has good potential, even if Ferrari still looks quite strong here in Baku.”

Problems with the car

Hamilton’s positive performance on the Azerbaijan street circuit therefore gave Russell a good feeling, but he had to struggle with the constant obstacles that arose throughout the day: “The problem was the engine towards the end of FP1, when a sensor failure occurred – he added –we went to the pits because we thought we had a water leak, but it wasn’t like that. So, the sensations were good, but not superlative for meI struggled. I definitely didn’t have the pace of Lewis, I was struggling to have confidence in the car and with the tyres in the right window, so I need to improve for tomorrow to try and close the gap.”