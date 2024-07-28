A gem and then disappointment

How much has been done by George Russell in the 44 laps of the Belgian Grand Prix is ​​one for the annals of Formula 1: with a masterly race conduct he managed to make just one pit stop and cross the finish line first, preceding his teammate Lewis Hamilton by just 0.5 seconds and Oscar Piastri by 1.1 seconds.

The Briton pushed the team to risk the one-stop strategy and was the only driver to believe in it, which gives a good idea of ​​the difficulty of implementing the tactic devised together with the Mercedes garage.

After more than an hour and a half from the end of the race, however, the cold shower arrived, with Russell disqualified for a regulation infringement relating to the weight of the single-seater.

Russell’s sorrow

The English driver’s Mercedes W15 was in fact found to be 1.5 kg underweight compared to the 798 kg that mark the minimum weight at regulatory level. Disqualification was therefore inevitable.

Russell delivered his disappointment to the social network X: “AND heartbreakingWe were found 1.5 kg underweight and were disqualified from the race. Today on the track we gave it our all and I’m proud to have crossed the finish line first.. There will be more days like this.”