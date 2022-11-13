No one could think that Daniel Ricciardo would be left so soon without a spot on the Formula 1 grid nor that the final stretch of this his last season would be so long for the Australian driver, who this Sunday, in Brazil, added another abandonment , the 14th of the course. In this case, Ricciardo was rushed on the first lap and when he was bottled up in the pack, a typical scenario that usually ends exactly how it did at Interlagos: with the cars involved in the ditch. The subtle touch he gave the rear of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas with the front wing of his car was enough for the Dane to spin and take it off.

This incident triggered a second that decided the grand prize in favor of George Russell, after the Mercedes driver was left without rivals as a result of the friction between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, in the relaunch of the test (seventh lap). Russell compressed the field so tight with the safety car still on that he placed his team-mate in the jaws of the Red Bull Dutchman, who went for his neck without reservation. The thing ended with a contact between the two cars and a penalty of five seconds for the current champion. Despite falling to ninth place, Hamilton was able to rally to claim the first one-two finish for Mercedes in two years, since the 2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz completed the podium and Fernando Alonso finished fifth, after a very good recovery, partly facilitated by another security, 15 laps from the end. Verstappen once again made his individualism clear by disregarding the orders that came to him from the radio, and not giving up sixth place to Checo Pérez, when the Mexican competes for runner-up with Charles Leclerc (fourth). “This makes it clear what kind of person he is. [Verstappen] Really”, Pérez released, as soon as he crossed the finish line.

This race has a brutal revitalizing effect on a championship that ‘Mad Max’ has taken with the cap. The result, both on Saturday and Sunday, must be interpreted in terms of 2023. Russell’s victory is not only notable for being the first for Mercedes so far this year, as well as the first for the boy from Norfolk after of a pair of occasions in which it was to a tris of the glory. Almost more relevant than that is the superiority exhibited by Mercedes throughout the weekend; both in the sprint test on Saturday, also won by Russell, and on Sunday, in which the winner started first and took the fastest lap. This combination means that the star brand and Ferrari reach the last stop on the calendar, next Sunday in Abu Dhabi, with only 23 points difference in favor of the team in the table reserved for constructors, after the Silver Arrows have been able to cut Maranello’s team by 43 points in the last three rounds. It has taken time, but the revitalization of the German racing car is beginning to be taken for granted, the greatest hope for the Brackley (Great Britain) troop and the best news for the fans, whose mouths are watering remembering the explosiveness of the World Cup last year.

