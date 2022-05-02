The new regulations implemented for the 2022 season have generated a real return to the past, especially as regards the reintroduction of theground effect, a crucial element in the aerodynamics of single-seaters between the ’70s and’ 80s. However, the curiosities and emotions dictated by a step back in time were soon supplanted by all the problems generated, one above all the porpoising. This oscillatory movement, particularly evident even to the naked eye, especially in the straight, has in fact caught all the teams participating in the world championship off guard, especially the least expected: the Mercedes.

The reigning champion team is in fact accusing an evident crisis of results also for these characteristics of the F1 of 2022, which however did not prevent Brackley’s team from conquering two podiums, in both cases with a 3rd place. The last, in chronological order, reported the signature of the new purchase George Russell, promoted by Williams for this season. The latter, who has repeated several times what is the biggest problem of Mercedes, would have thought of a solution to stem the porpoising, however prohibited – at least currently – by the regulation: the active suspensions.

These, no longer present since 1993, could therefore be the most effective solution to circumvent the jolts of the cars, at least again as explained by the British driver in an interview with Sky Sports F1: “Active suspension was a solution in the 1980s, so it could be now – commented Russell – from a pure racing and driving experience, it would make the cars much faster because you could put them at the perfect height at every single corner speed. It’s pretty simple technology these days, and it’s something that is also seen on road cars, especially 4 × 4s, which vary ride height depending on the terrain. It’s something that could help make cars even faster. I don’t make the rules, I’m not a designer, maybe there are other limitations around and it’s not as simple as I thought; however, it could be beautiful and interesting. Anyway – he added – porpoising is a problem that nobody really understands, and not just us in Mercedes. McLaren is the only one not to have it, and I don’t know how it does it. It’s really strange, because there are so many brilliant engineers in F1, but it took nine out of ten teams by surprise“.