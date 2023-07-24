Hamilton protagonist in qualifying

During the weekend valid for Hungarian Grand Prixthe team that surprised the most was the Mercedes, both as regards the qualifying result and, partially, for the outcome of the race. In the first case, it was the company that went against general expectations pole position by Lewis Hamilton, making his first start at goal this season. However, once the appointment with the race arrived, the Briton was unable to maintain the leadership, immediately losing it when braking into the first corner on Verstappen and crossing the finish line only in 4th place.

Russell’s great comeback

And yet, on Sunday at the Hungaroring, the other W14 by George Russell. Even snapped from 18th position on the starting grid, the Briton was the protagonist of a great comeback, to the point of finishing in sixth position. In this sense, in reality, the 5-second penalty inflicted on Charles Leclerc for excess speed in the pit lane was decisive, denying the Monegasque to enjoy 6th place on paper, thus handing it over to Russell, who was less than 5 seconds behind the Ferrari driver.

Unexpected result

At the end of the race, Russell underlined the positive and negative aspects of the Hungarian weekend, which ended in any case ahead of the Aston Martins and Ferraris, battling with the Brackley-based company for the role of ‘anti-Red Bull’: “Sixth position went beyond our expectations – commented the Englishman – it was definitely a good recovery. We thought we’d finish eleventh in a typical race and seventh if we made the most of everything. I’m happy with how it went. The car was really fast and this is one of my favorite circuits. As a team, we usually do well here, so I felt we would be quick. Obviously it’s a disappointment because we weren’t up to par in qualifying. I think we could have been up front and if we had two cars in front, the dynamic would have changed completely. However, we have increased the gap from P3 in the Constructors’ Championship, so we take it. There are many positive aspects of this weekend and we have learned a lot. We will make up for it in Spa next week”.