The Brazilian Grand Prix represents the penultimate round of the 2022 season, with the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles already won mathematically and respectively by Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Limited to the Anglo-Austrian team, the main objective is to complete a double win in the drivers’ championship with Sergio Perez, in full battle with Charles Leclerc for the role of vice-champion 2022. At the same time, the Ferrari he will also have to defend himself from another opponent like the Mercedesalso fighting with the Maranello team for the 2nd place in the constructors’ classification.

At present, the gap between the two realities is at a standstill 40 pointswith Lewis Hamilton and George Russell giving their all at Interlagos not only to catch up on the Ferrari, but also to conquer their first victory this season. If successful, the seven-time world champion would avert the risk of his first career winless championship, while for Russell it would be his first ever success in Formula 1.

A goal that is not easy to achieve for the number 63, which however does not rule out a possible comeback on Ferrari before the grand finale in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for next week: “This year’s car is very different from the one Mercedes had last year – explained to Sky Sports – our performance in Mexico was a little more positive than expected, and ours main fight is to close ahead of Ferrari. Red Bull have been the strongest team on every single circuit, here with the long straights I expect them to have an efficient car. It will still be the team to beat ”.