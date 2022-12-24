George Russell he hopes that the victory at Interlagos will be the beginning of an adventure that will one day lead him to conquer the Drivers’ World Championship. However, Brazil was also closing a small circle for the British, who retraced the first approach with Toto Wolff. It was 2014 and Russell had just won the British Formula 4, while the Austrian had managed to bring Mercedes back to Formula 1 triumph in the first year of the turbohybrid era. Wolff, who is also very attentive to talents growing in motorsport, had no idea who Russell was. Then it was George himself who introduced himself.

“I thought at 16 the world would come to me. It was only during that year that I realized that it’s not the others who are looking for me, but you have to knock on their door. It’s not like Toto looks at British Formula 4 and says to sign Russell. However, if I talked to him and showed him what I was made of, maybe I would have an opportunity. I was in Abu Dhabi for a prize test with a GP3 car and I managed to get his email. I had nothing to lose, worst case scenario he doesn’t respond. I literally emailed him and i didn’t want to get too long so i just told him who i was and how great it would be to meet him and talk about my future“, these are Russell’s words to the podcast High Performance. “I realize that little things make a difference and that it is necessary that whoever receives them is in the right frame of mind. If he had been having a bad day or been busy and I had sent the email a week earlier, i.e. the Tuesday before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he probably would have seen it and ignored it. But I sent it on the Tuesday after Abu Dhabi, the season is over: he’s relaxed and he just won the championship, so it was an opportunity. I sent it on Tuesday evening and he replied within fifteen minutes. Four weeks later I was sitting in his office, he was very kind and dedicated a lot of time to me. He told me they would keep an eye on me. At the end of 2015 we resumed the conversation: that’s when I signed for Mercedes“.