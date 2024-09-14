Mercedes’ Briton Russell wins third practice session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Britain’s George Russell from the Mercedes team won the third practice of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship. This was reported on website competitions.

The sportsman completed the best lap in one minute 42.514 seconds. Second place went to Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc of Monaco. Third place went to Briton Lando Norris of McLaren.

The current Formula 1 champion is Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Earlier, the European Union removed Russian racing driver Nikita Mazepin from the sanctions list. The athlete filed a lawsuit to lift the sanctions in April 2023, after the American Formula 1 team Haas terminated his contract.