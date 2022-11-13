An the end, George Russell spoke of the beginning of a wonderful time: “This is just the beginning,” the Englishman called out to his team over the radio when he crossed the finish line of the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday evening. First place for the first time in his Formula 1 career, closely followed by Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was third. “It’s fantastic, on the slowdown lap I had so many thoughts about my way here, I’m proud of myself,” said Russell. There were tears in his eyes at the award ceremony: “I controlled the race, but in the end Lewis was very fast. He put so much pressure on. We managed to turn things around this season after all.”

The former series world champion Mercedes achieved the first triumph this year. In the Constructors’ Championship, the team has narrowed the gap to Ferrari by just 19 points. The ranking is not only important for prestige. It also decides on the share of the prize money. It’s about millions of euros.

Right at the beginning of the race in Sao Paulo, the fight for positions led to outrageously expensive cold deformations. The junkyard record after 15 minutes: two cars out of the race, three damaged. Which can be explained at the end of a season. The world championship fights are decided. In many cases it’s about honor or a lot of money for the team fund.

Magnussen out early

And so the failure of Kevin Magnussen in Haas hurt after his coup in qualifying and the respectable eighth place in the sprint race on Saturday. Pushed by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), the Dane went wide on the first lap, hitting the Australian who caused the accident in reverse gear. The full contact ended the tour of the two.







No sooner had the rubble been cleared away and the race resumed after five laps behind the safety car than it rattled again. This time in the top floor of Formula 1. Max Verstappen against Hamilton, approaching the Senna-S at full throttle at the end of the home straight. The world champion tries it on the outside of the Red Bull, is at eye level, pulls into the left turn and takes the Silver Arrow on his horns. Hamilton drifts to the left, leaving some debris while Verstappen has to go to the pits: front wing changes, curses, accusations.



In São Paulo, shreds flew: Max Verstappen (left) collided with Lewis Hamilton and robbed himself of any chance of winning.

:



Image: Reuters



Before they have faded away, Lando Norris has pushed Charles Leclerc off the piste in the McLaren. The Ferrari is already rushing into the barriers, but after a nose change it reappears in the back field: in 18th place. The world champion probably thinks so too, one place ahead of the Monegasque when the penalty order reaches him: five seconds time penalty, also for Norris. “I don’t understand,” says Verstappen, but quickly switches from complaining to racing mode.







After ten laps, order is restored on the track in the district of Interlagos. A new one that is reminiscent of old times. Mercedes in front, two even, Russell in front of Hamilton. Confident, no threat from Red Bull with Sergio Perez at the wheel. As the?

Hamilton grabs Perez

In the sprint race on Saturday, the world champion team was not able to endanger the dethroned series winner. Not even Verstappen. Russell controlled the small Grand Prix. It was noticeable that Red Bull could not offer any best times in any sector. Neither on the straights nor in the winding second sector. A tuning issue with a relatively short-term impact on tire wear?