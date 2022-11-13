(Reuters) – Briton George Russell claimed his first Formula One Grand Prix victory on Sunday, ending a blank season for Mercedes as he led a one-two with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Russell led from the start at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, after winning the 100 km on Saturday that determined the starting grid on Sunday, ending a streak of nine consecutive victories for champions Red Bull.

In a lively two-stage safety car race, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early showdown with two-time Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen to return to the podium in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, with teammate Charles Leclerc fourth.

(By Alan Baldwin in London)