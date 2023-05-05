Certainly the beginning of 2023 was not the one dreamed of George Russell, who after four championship appointments has scored 28 points and has not yet climbed onto the podium. However, the Englishman from Mercedes can be reassured by the performance of the Baku Sprint, which saw him finish in fourth place, although Sunday’s race did not smile at him, having finished only eighth.

Russell awaits updates from Mercedes and hopes to take a step forward already in Miami, a track that last season saw him recover from twelfth position in qualifying to fifth under the checkered flag.

The young Silver Arrow driver, protagonist of an altercation at the end of the Sprint with the two-time world champion Max Verstappen, was among the protagonists of the traditional pre-event press conference on Thursday.

Russell’s words at the press conference

“I like Miami, it’s fun for all of us to come here. It’s a beautiful weekend. Heat and humidity? It will be complicated for everyone, it was like this last year too. The swinging W14? There are very small margins, we missed Q3 by 4 thousandths in Baku. We are not fast enough and we have to keep improving. Let’s hope for a smooth weekend to battle with Ferrari and Aston Martin. The spat with Verstappen? I will continue to run as I always wanted to, many things have been said, but it has been a linear situation. I tried to overtake, completed it and he got annoyed. We’re here to fight, but he got angry.”