He market of the NBA begins to activate although it will not fire the starting gun until the draft, he November 18th. The free agent market will open later, at the beginning of December, but for the gala for the selection of young talents, transactions related to it or not will be possible. And there he wants to get New York Knicks, one of the worst teams in the North American basketball league despite being the one with the most economic value.

For starters, the Knicks have the eighth pick of the Draft 2020 and they consider changing it. They want to lower positions unless LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman are not chosen before. The objective is to win something more and to be able to choose Tyrese maxey, a player who has convinced the franchise. But the movements would not end there.

Not having high hopes for free agents and after the disappointments of years past with LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant, they focus on the players with contracts. They are open to a big transfer. They can, they have freedom of movement: they are the fifth team with the least money committed in contracts for the 2020/21 season. Absorbing an important contract would help them raise the level a bit immediately, excite their fans a little and seek that the movement brings other benefits for the mere fact of taking over a high salary. Ian Begley (SNY) Y Steve Kyler (Basketball insiders) they put two names on the table: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Both players were, curiously, traded with each other last summer and both will earn the same next year (41.3 million dollars). So are their respective cases:

Westbrook. After leaving the Thunder, his only team until last year, he went to the Rockets with his friend James Harden. In this already finished season the union has not taken shape and the project falters while waiting for the arrival of a new coach. In Houston there are doubts about his compatibility with Harden and with the extreme style that has been developing, so changing him for another is still possible.

Paul. Despite the great campaign signed and the icing on the bubble, the Thunder’s intention is still to transfer him. Him and Adams, the two great strongholds of the team. He’s still one of the best point guards in the tournament. The Thunder have their backs covered at point guard with Gilgeous-Alexander and Schröder, so trying to cash in on Paul now that his value is on the rise is an option.

Julius Randle, Taj gibson, Dennis Smith, Kevin Knox, Reggie bullock or the sophomore Rj barrett It could be the Knicks players included in a trade.