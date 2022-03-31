From stars to rags, this is the journey of the Mercedes in Jeddah. If in 2021 the Brixworth engine flew in the very fast city circuit, a few months later the story was turned upside down, with only George Russell to appear in the first five rows of the starting grid.

Yet, the young Brit is confident about the W13, despite the power units being subjected to a freeze regime until the end of 2025: “I think everything seemed to be going well when we started the engines for qualifying. We looked relatively on par with Ferrari in terms of speed on the straight“He said after the race. “We are definitely not out of the fight. But, for sure, if we can’t find some improvements, there is no way to fight for the title. We we do not Surrend, we came out of the first two races as the third best team. I don’t know what the championship will be like, but even if we continued like this for the next five, six, seven, eight races, we would still be at close range. We can still reverse the situation, there is no reason to believe otherwise“.





