For the eleventh time out of a total of 12 GP disputed, George Russell he finished a race among the top five, confirming himself as the most consistent driver of the lot also in France. Moreover, on the circuit of Paul Ricard, the Englishman of Mercedes also finished on the podium for the fourth time this season – after Melbourne, Barcelona and Baku – once again arriving at the 3rd place behind your teammate.

However, this result materialized after a long chase a Sergio Perezwho succumbed to the pressure of the British only to restart from Virtual Safety Car. At first, the Mexican seemed slower to react to the communication of the green flag, which resulted in overtaking Russell. Subsequently, at the end of the race, an error in the FIA ​​system signaling was discovered, which prompted the Red Bull driver to press the accelerator at a later time, when it was too late to defend himself from the Englishman’s attack. .

Regardless of what happened at that juncture, Russell nevertheless expressed all his satisfaction with the result, as well as remarking on the progress made by Mercedes in the last rounds of the world championship: “It was a long and difficult race – has explained – Our pace was strong, but we struggled a lot to warm up the tires at the restart and Checo was strong today. I was happy to see the checkered flag and to be back in P3. We are making a lot of progress and we need to improve our performance in qualifying, because we lack consistency. We know that as a team we have problems with tire heating and on restart I had the same problem. Our race pace today was reasonable and we are getting close to the leaders. We are doing everything possible to improve the performance of the car as well we believe we are on the right path, so we can’t wait to see what the next races have in store for us. We are making progress and there is still a lot to do – he concluded – and I thank everyone who works at the Brackley and Brixworth factories for their hard work and dedication ”.