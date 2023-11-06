From the realization of a dream to a nightmare

From the first career victory to retiring from the race after a very disappointing performance: judging exclusively the last two editions of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, George Russell was the victim of a real decline in results, as well as for the Mercedes. The W14, which seemed to be in difficulty throughout the Brazilian weekend, confirmed its misstep in the race, where the problems suffered on the circuit of Interlagos: slower pace than main competitors and lack of straight-line speed.

Decline and retreat

Despite a good start by both drivers of the Brackley team, with Russell moving up to fifth position ahead of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull, great difficulties arose as the laps continued, so much so that the English driver had to give up to the decline in performance of his single-seater, slipping to the margins of the points zone. A small satisfaction that didn’t even materialize for #63, thanks to a worry increase in Power Unit temperature which prompted Mercedes to call him back to the pits for collect the car.

Lots of question marks

A bitter Sunday therefore for the Briton and his teammate, 8th under the checkered flag, even if the cause of the problems still remains a mystery: “It’s clear that we did something wrong this weekend – said Russell – we still don’t know exactly what it was, but the rhythm wasn’t there. It’s clear that you don’t go from a car worthy of a podium to one that’s within a second of the leaders, so it was very strange. We thought Saturday was an isolated incident, but that wasn’t the case. We were skidding tires and I think the performance we showed was the best we could achieve with the car as it was. Ultimately, we suffered from high oil temperatures in the Power Unit and this forced us to retire. This capped off a difficult day. Now we have to go back to the factory, regroup and work on what we have done to improve the situation before the last two races of the season.”