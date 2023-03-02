The doubts of the eve

Formula 1 is finally getting serious again with the first round of the 2023 season in Bahrainand approaching this weekend there was no shortage of the usual Press conference reserved for pilots. Among the respondents was also present George Russellin its second year in Mercedes and returning from a 2022 in which he gave the Brackley team the only victory of the last championship. A stage that promises to be full of doubts about the potential of the W14even more so after the three days of pre-season testing during which the same English driver was also forced to park his single-seater due to technical problems.

Sakhir won’t give definite answers

For Russell it is therefore difficult to provide a precise indication of the state of form of the team, also and above all by making a comparison with that of the other teams: “Until we get to qualifying or the race we won’t have a clear idea of ​​our potential – commented – some teams were surprising, others were very fast on the flying lap, and still others on the race simulation. It is important that we all try to design a car that is valid for all the races of the season, also because the Sakhir track is a bit unusual, so I don’t think the picture this weekend will be the same as the whole season“.

Aiming for 2nd place

The fact remains that Russell has nonetheless hypothesized who will be the favorite teams for the Bahrain Grand Prix, also trying to indicate which position Mercedes will be able to fight for, and against who will be able to do so: “It wasn’t the smoothest test for us – he added – but from what we have learned it will put us in a better position for this weekend. It’s fair to say that the Red Bulls compete separatelyat least in Bahrain. We will probably be able to fight for second place with Ferrari and Aston Martin. Last year was great for improving and understanding how a team like Mercedes works. Here we work at a very high level with exceptional engineers and talents, and I feel lucky to work in such a team. It’s a challenge and an opportunity and I can’t wait to see what we can do this year, always with our feet on the ground.”

Appointment on the track

With these words, Russell is now ready to take to the track for the first free practice sessions of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will start tomorrow at 12:30 Italian time. Once FP1 is over, the riders will return at 16:00 for FP2, at the same time as Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. Different speeches for PL3, scheduled for Saturday at 12:30.