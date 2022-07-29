In home Mercedes a certain atmosphere of pessimism reigns after the first two sessions of free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, characterized by a general performance of the Anglo-German team that is not very reassuring. As happened to Lewis Hamilton, who did not hide the difficulties that the W13 will face in the Hungarian weekend, especially following the 11th place in PL2, also George Russell he did not seem completely relaxed at the end of this first day of testing.

Contrary to his teammate, the Englishman still managed to finish in the top 10, positioning himself 5th in PL1 only to worsen in the next session, as demonstrated byeighth place. Performance and feedback that may contrast with the tests scheduled between Saturday and Sunday, with the latter that could take place under the rainas Russell pointed out:

“It certainly wasn’t our quietest Friday of the season – commented – It was a bit of a strange day, because we think it will be wet tomorrow for qualifying and then dry again on Sunday. We tried several things with the car and used today as a test session, so while it was a difficult day, it was probably productive. Today it was about collecting long-term lessons rather than maximizing lap times, but we are further behind than we probably expected, with a couple of problems here and there. Tomorrow will be a completely new day and also on Sunday we will be in a different position ”.