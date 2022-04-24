At Imola, Mercedes once again stood up in the race on the shoulders of George Russell. The young English driver from the Brackley team finished ahead of his box mate for the third consecutive time, managing to give the world constructors champion team the only points this Sunday. So much good did the former Williams driver, capable of making several overtakes on the track and capitalizing on Leclerc’s mistake to gain a further position, but he struggled so much instead Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion finished his Italian race doubled and very far from the points. But Russell himself is convinced that his illustrious boxing mate had the pace to do well.

“The car has been out of the right window all weekend – commented the native of King’s Lynn – and I think when it’s out the window it’s very difficult to get the time out. Lewis has the pace and is blazingly fast, but it was difficult because of the tires not in the correct window. We have to be satisfied that we are getting the best possible result from week to week – added Russell – sand we’re getting the best out of the car though it’s a different story“. Overall, however, the collected fourth place makes the # 63 smile.

“I am happy with this P4 – he concluded – but if we want to maintain this position in the championship we need to find more rhythm. We have these general limitations with car bounce, and we know it. At the same time, however, we are struggling with the heating of the tires. This was the coldest race weekend of this year and the trend has been to progress from Bahrain but to become slower in qualifying “.