Russell one year after his first pole

During this season, George Russell achieved only one podium finish with 3rd place in the Spanish Grand Prix, and the main objective of the British Mercedes driver will be to replicate or improve on the performance in Barcelona at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, from 1986 to today always present in the F1 calendar on the Hungaroring circuit. A track which, like other riders, also has a special meaning for Russell himself.

One step ahead of your opponents

Right here, last year, the number 63 obtained his first pole position in Formula 1, however postponing his first and so far only success to the Brazilian GP. In the pre-weekend press conference, however, the British did not want to indicate what the real expectations will be for this appointment: “Obviously I will be pushing for pole position, and I can’t wait to see what this weekend has in store for us – has explained – there have been interesting races like the last one at Silverstone and in Austria, where we did well after a not very positive start to the weekend. We are focused on continuing to progress and are in a good position, but we must try to stay ahead of our opponents“.

#HungarianGP RUS: all teams have performance fluctuations from race to race. Red Bull is also always first but wins with very different gaps. We aim for second place in the constructors’ championship and to win a few races if we get the chance — FormulaPassion.it (@FormulaPassion) July 20, 2023

Swing championship for everyone

Going into the merits of the battles with his rivals, Russell did not want to indicate the performance of Mercedes generally inferior to those of its rivals, instead specifying what the differences between the teams could be in each weekend: “The ups and downs are somewhat the same for all teams – he added – we have seen Aston Martin who were stronger at the start of the season, and then maybe took a step back. The same also happened to Ferrari in some races, and I’m sure it happened to Red Bull too, albeit in a more contained way. In some races, for example, he was ahead by 30 seconds, while last weekend by three, albeit with the safety car, but they didn’t break away. Now we’re working on our car and there’s a more compact group that makes it all the more exciting, with small details that make all the difference. Our aim – he concluded – is the 2nd place in the world constructors, we have put him in our sights, but we will also try to get some race wins later in the championship”.