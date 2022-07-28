The double podium won by the Mercedes for the first time this season in the French GP, however, he did not satisfy the most sought-after goal of this start of the championship: victory. Despite the title of reigning constructor champion, maintained continuously since 2014, the Anglo-German team found series difficulty with the advent of the new technical regulation – above all the porpoising – to the point of still being unsuccessful on the eve of the 13th round of the world championship, scheduled at the Hungaroring.

In an effort to narrow the gap that separates it from Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes has experimented different assets in the first half of the world, putting them to the test especially during free tests of the weekends that have passed so far. An approach that does not seem to fully satisfy George Russellhired just this year by Brackley’s team to replace Valtteri Bottas.

The Briton, interviewed by the media a few days before the Hungarian GP, ​​in fact highlighted the need to reduce these continuous experiments, which he said were harmful in an attempt to achieve the first success of this tormented championship: “When you are so far from the pace of the leaders you want to try everything you can to try and close the gap – he has declared – but it could be a lesson for us: focusing on ourselves and trying to get the most out of the machine, rather than experimenting too much. Right now, however, we need to understand what’s working and what’s not, and it’s a bit of a tricky job. It is true – he added – that we are however optimistic, because we feel we have taken the right direction to be able to improve. Qualifying is the day when you have a clearer confrontation with your opponents, but the race is the moment we have to judge. I think we now have a faster car than the average this season ”.

Now that Formula 1 lands in HungaryRussell also expressed his opinion on the team’s chances of success on the Hungaroring circuit, while commenting on the news of the Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from competitions at the end of this season: “We are certainly getting closer, but the top four have a clear advantage in terms of pace – It reaffirmed – as a team we are slowly closing the gap: we hope that after the summer break we will be able to take advantage of other updates. We believe that at some point in the season we will be able to fight for the victory, but we will probably never have the best car this year. Vettel is a very inspirational figure, a humble person. Nobody can say anything bad about him, it was a lot nice to have it in this environment. I am sure that it will continue to pursue its objectives also in the future ”.