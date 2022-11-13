Victory in the Sprint of George Russell surprised the British driver himself, unlucky protagonist of Friday’s qualifying. His departure from the track, and the subsequent rain, had in fact generated a rather confusing starting grid than usual, with the first pole position of the Haas team and Kevin Magnussen. Starting from the third box of the grid, the young Mercedes driver seemed the most competitive on Soft tires, so much so that he was able to overtake Magnussen first and then Verstappen and fly undisturbed towards the checkered flag. Yesterday’s success will guarantee the British of starting in pole position in the Sunday race, escorted by Lewis Hamilton, for an all-Mercedes front row. Therefore, the possibility of seizing the first victory of this 2022 for the Silver Arrows seems to be concrete: Russell expects his team to vary the strategies between the two drivers to have more guarantees of crossing the finish line in first position. Below are the statements made by the 24 year old native of Norfolk at the press conference.

George Russell (1st, Mercedes): “There will certainly be no team orders. But I think that between the two of us we will try to put the best strategy on the track to give the team victory. In Mexico we adopted the same strategy and it went wrong for both of us. For the Sunday race we will be confronted with fairness and we will try to cover all possible strategic options. And we hope that in the end one of the two can rejoice. But I think we will have to follow two different strategies. The result of this Sprint was certainly an injection of morale for everyone and is a motivation to keep pushing. We need to continue like this and see what we can do next year. If we think about the first Sprint of the year, where I think I finished eighth, it is exciting to see us here. The race will be interesting, Max obviously is the man to beat and the Medium tires don’t seem to work. Before the Sprint we thought we would finish second and a fairly easy victory for Verstappen. The choice of Soft? Everyone realized that it was the best performing compound this weekend. In the race, Red Bull will have an extra set of new Softs. Being in the front row will give us several strategy options to make one of us win. How much have we improved? It’s hard to say, we gained something on the flying lap, and the car is now lighter. We had the opportunity to win the last three races, while at the beginning of the year we were very far away ”.