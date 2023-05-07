Miami of suffering

The most important appointment is still missing, the one with the race, but so far the weekend in Miami above all brought disappointment and bitterness to the Mercedes team. The steps forward that had been seen in the last few races, especially in Melbourne before the long three-week break, now seem like a distant memory. The thought of the whole team is certainly already directed to the Imola appointment, in which the new ‘B’ version of the W14 should finally make its début, but now we need to try to get the most out of the first of the three US rounds that Formula 1 will face in this season.

Hamilton cries, Russell doesn’t laugh

Yesterday’s qualifications were a very hard blow for the Silver Arrows to take. Not only was there theearly elimination of Lewis Hamiltonforced to say goodbye to the company even at the end of Q2, but also George Russell was unable to go beyond sixth on the griddespite the mistakes of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen that caused the two phenomena born in 1997 to slip back. Kevin Magnussen) and Alpine (with Pierre Gasly).

“The car does not work”

“The car is not working for us this weekend – commented the ex-Williams driver without excessive beating about the bush – sWe are struggling a lot with the balance and the car bounces all over the place. The performance just doesn’t come through which is a shame as we are all working hard to get it. As the grip grew and the track got better, we apparently got slower. It’s clear that this circuit is a bit of an outlier, as you can see from the pace of some of the other cars. But we have to do a better job“.

Third row, no pride

Being on the third row, with his teammate far behind, certainly wasn’t enough for Russell to see the positives of his Saturday: “I’m not proud that I qualified in sixth position. We are working to achieve more and we are able to do more – he ruled – the situation is difficult because in FP1 everything seemed to go well. As the weekend progressed, the feeling with the car got worse. It rarely happens, but here in Miami we haven’t been able to put it all together.”.