Russell, a difficult 2023

The 2023 statistics of Mercedes they are merciless. Despite second place in the Constructors’ Championship, the Brackley team ended the year without a win, never representing a threat to Red Bull. For George Russellthen, it was an even more complicated year: compared to a brilliant 2022, the former Williams driver suffered the return to his Lewis levels Hamiltonwhich defeated him in points (234-175), podiums (6-2), best race finishes (12-5) and pole positions (1-0).

Russell’s words

The #63, however, doesn’t like it, and defended his year, taking qualifying as a reference, where he actually tied the score (11-11) against a driver who has won 104 pole positions in his career: “This year I was on average at Hamilton’s level. And it’s not enough for me to be on his level, I want to be ahead of him“, he declared to the Telegraph. “I think the qualifying statistics, if you include the sprint races, are exactly the same. And also regarding the rhythm, we are generally equal. There are some positives from this year, and I think we are in a better position now than we were 12 months ago“.

“I also have to be realistic, I’m competing against the greatest driver of all time. It’s certainly not a bad reference point“, he added.

Regardless of the comparisons, Hamilton and Russell work together to beat Red Bull or at least substantially approach the performance of the RB20: “There is no doubt that Red Bull will start the season on top, but the year is long and things can change. For my part, I’m enthusiastic, I feel good about myself. And next year is a clean slate for everyone. I’m hoping for a season where I can perform and get the results I got in 2022, or at least maximize them like I did in 2022. My confidence hasn’t been dented in the slightest since 2023“.