Well guys, here we go again! Last week – at the sprint race in Baku – it was a nice romp between Russell and Verstappen. In the first three corners of the sprint race, the ruffs were engaged in a fierce battle. In the end, Verstappen ‘won’ that battle, but his car was damaged. After the race, Verstappen called Russell a ‘jerk’, as in: the head of a peeper, as it were. Funny how those words can sound so different in Dutch and English.

It kind of looked like the two were going to take it easy this weekend. Because Russell and Verstappen have long since gotten over it, we in the media are happy to expand this! That is of course only possible if there is a reason to do so and pot jandorie: that is the case!

Russell calls Verstappen’s behavior pathetic!

Ted Kravitz asked in what Jack Plooij would describe as ‘suggestive’ whether Russell had been intimidated by Verstappen and that Russell also perceived the ‘We’ll see next time’ as a threat or promise from Verstappen.

Russell calls the whole situation pathetic. And then we would have hoped that the consternation around it was pathetic, but no, it’s about Verstappen! He records the following:

It’s a bit pathetic. It’s something you learn when you’re a kid, that if you can dish out, you should be able to take. And he (us Max, ed.) has had his fair share of aggressive moves, being tough at racing. And now he’s reacting like this, like he’s spitting out his pacifier and getting a cookie dough for the first time. From my side there is not much to say. It was all that happened last week. George Russell, has nothing to say about Verstappen, but he does.

Does he have a point?

Now the question is, does Russell have a point here? Because to be very honest: it is not an action that Verstappen not do so. The fact that the race control also did not issue a penalty indicates that they were both racing on the edge. Russell is just a little more tactical with the camera.

For the British press it is fair to frame this way: If Verstappen drives aggressively, Verstappen is the aggressor. And if someone else drives aggressively, Verstappen is still to blame. Well, you can watch the interview here looking back on Sky. Anyway, it’s going to be fun this weekend!

