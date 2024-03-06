Russell is not afraid that he will be beaten by Verstappen if he becomes his teammate.

Sir Lewis going to Ferrari is a high-profile transfer, but Max going to Mercedes would be even more high-profile. This seems quite unlikely, but this wild rumor is still doing the rounds, amid the commotion behind the scenes at Red Bull.

Apparently this is so relevant that George Russell was asked about this during the interview session earlier today. Crofty asked Russell if he sees that happening Max Verstappen goes to Mercedes.

Russell gives a fairly predictable answer: “Every team wants to have the best drivers and Max Verstappen is the best driver at the moment.” According to George, the question of whether Max will go somewhere lies more with Red Bull than with Mercedes.

More interesting is Russell's answer to the question of how he would personally view Max as a teammate. This shows that he is brimming with self-confidence: “I focus on myself. I believe in myself. I think I can beat anyone on the grid,” said Russell. In other words: he also thinks he can beat Max.

According to George Hamilton – whom he calls the best driver of all time – has been a good benchmark. This is his third season alongside Hamilton and Russell thinks he has done quite well. That all sounds a bit arrogant, but hey, as an athlete you have to believe in yourself.

The question is of course whether Hamilton is really such a good benchmark. If Russell can keep up with Hamilton, can he also keep up with or even beat Max Verstappen…? There's only one way to find out: Max has to go to Mercedes. But Russell probably also knows that this isn't going to happen, so he can easily make these bold statements.

