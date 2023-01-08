The appointment with the official presentations of the 2023 single-seaters will be one of the first occasions for the Mercedes to finally move on and forget a 2022 stingy with satisfactions, except for the final part of the last season. In fact, after continuous developments made on the W13, the penultimate race of the world championship reserved a double win for the Brackley team, which almost took a back seat to the first career success of George Russell.

A victory that has allowed the Englishman to look to 2023 with greater determination, so as to indicate the W14 as one of the potential candidates for the world title. In fact, for the number 63, there is no fear of repeating a disappointing championship like last year’s, as declared to Autosport: “I think when you look at the development we’ve done this year and how quickly we’ve closed the gap, there is nothing that tells us that we cannot achieve this – he has declared – for about two months we have had a clear idea of ​​what goals we need to achieve in terms of development, and I am convinced that if we manage to achieve them we will have a car able to compete with Red Bull“.

However, Russell’s optimism should not be confused with an underestimation of the challenges ahead for Mercedes: “The wish is to be able to do a better job than our competitors – he added – we will definitely get together with the team and with my team to figure out how to be as efficient as possible throughout the season and make sure that not just me but everyone in the team do their best in such a tough season. It’s definitely a challengeone of those that are added to the usual ones of F1″. In conclusion, Russell recalled the concrete developments implemented by Mercedes, which had started with a decidedly lower pace than expected only to then recover up to Brazil, where it obtained the aforementioned victory with the British: “At the beginning of this year we are qualified behind Alfa Romeo and Haas – he recalled – I finished fourth at Imola but had the same pace as Norris and Bottas, who was behind me. In that race they were faster than us and Lewis was 10th or 9th. If you look at us now, and where we are compared to those cars that probably haven’t had a similar development to Ferrari and Red Bull, we have made great strides. The fact that we are now able to fight for race victories shows a lot, and so I have full faith in this team. Maybe we weren’t the fastest car from the start, but the pace of development gives me hope that we can fight for the championship.”.