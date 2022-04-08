The third round of the 2022 World Cup officially opened at the dawn of this Italian morning with the first two sessions of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix, returned to the calendar after two years. In both PL1 and PL2, the best time was signed by a Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc alternating at the top of the standings on the Melbourne track. On the other hand, the one who has not yet had the opportunity to smile is Mercedes, which still seemed to be in great difficulty: this is also confirmed by the performance of George Russellonly 12 ° in the first session – with Hamilton 7th – ed 11 ° in the second, this time with his teammate behind him.

A sporting frustration that the 24-year-old highlighted during an interview with the microphones of Sky Sportswhere he has not hidden all his worries in view of this whole weekend: “There is still a lot of work to be done – commented Russell – we are not in the position we would like to be. There are several mid-group machines in front of us. We are very far from those who are in the first positions, and we must work to solve our limits. The car did not give bad sensations, and in fact with the soft I did not go badly. Definitely the porpoising it’s bad, especially in turn 9, and it probably is the worst we have ever experienced. Again, we need to fix it to go faster. We have to analyze the data to understand, given that, despite changing structure, the results are always the same. Driving is always nice – he added – even more so on this track like this one, but you have more fun if you get out of the car and are in front of or close to the leaders. When you think you’ve done a good lap and then you’re 11th, then there is nothing to worry about. It will be important – he concluded – don’t make any mistakes with updates. We can’t afford it “.