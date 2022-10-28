The Mexican Grand Prix marks the appointment with the third to last test of the season, still unsuccessful for the Mercedes. In the 19 races so far disputed, the Anglo-German team has not yet managed to get on the top step of the podium either with Lewis Hamilton, who finished 2nd in the last round of Austin, or with George Russell, in turn the protagonist of an error a few moments after departure. The Englishman, at the entrance of the first corner, in fact came into contact with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, forcing the latter to retire for the damage suffered and then serving a 5-second penalty, then ending the GP at 5th place.

However, the updates and progress highlighted by the Mercedes W13 in the USA bode well for Mexico, at least as reported by Russell himself in the press conference reserved for drivers in Mexico City: “I think Sunday was a shame with the way things turned out – explained the British – for the obvious reasons for the start and for completing the race with a slightly damaged front wing, which didn’t help matters. So it was a bit annoying to see the race ahead of me and not be able to participate. I think Lewis has shown what the machine is capable of anyway, and we have certainly taken a step in the right direction. But I think it’s not fair to judge on the basis of one event alone. I think this is a slightly different circuit. We therefore hope to be among the protagonists again. Mexico is always a particular race – goes on – tire preparation is really difficult. Obviously, with the lack of air density and oxygen here, it’s hard for cars and engines, so I think we just have to wait and see. Last year, Mercedes was on the front row, but they weren’t competitive all weekend apart from qualifying. We hope to repeat ourselves, but there are no guarantees“.

In conclusion, Russell also expressed his thoughts on the struggle for the 4th place in the championship drivers with Sainz, temporarily delayed by 16 points: “Obviously you want to finish each season as best you can – he added – I’m probably more focused on finding a good rhythm. Earlier this year we had a very consistent set of results and every time we hit the track we had good performances, both on Saturday and Sunday, and everything seemed to go smoothly. But these last three racesfor different reasons, they have been very close, mostly because of me. So I need to focus on completing three clean weekends, and the championship should, hopefully, work out on its own. ”