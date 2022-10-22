Austin Friday was not thrilling for George Russell, at least of performances obtained at the chronometric level. The young Englishman of Mercedes in PL1 did not go beyond the seventh time in the ranking while in the second practice session, in which all the teams had / were able to test the tires for 2023, supplied by Pirelli, the # 63 Mercedes slipped to 13th place. However, this is a non-indicative session regarding this weekend. It is no coincidence, in fact, that Russell himself has hinted that he has not yet fully understood what the potential of his W13 will be in the rest of the American weekend.

“The PL2 session was certainly special with the tire test – commented the former Williams driver – but it was useful for learning and understanding which tires we will have available for next year. Everyone was on slightly different compounds, so let’s see what we can gain in terms of learning “. The most important news, even in the future, however, is the one about the upgrades brought by the team: “The updates we have made to the car have turned out to be good so far – remarked Russell – PL1 was a weird session, with some teams looking unexpectedly fast and others not as fast as we expected“.

“So far our car is driving quite fast – finally concluded the British driver – which is promising. I would like to hope that this weekend we will be ahead of the teams in the middle of the group. We will work as much as possible overnight and try to make sure you have a fast car“.