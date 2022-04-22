The crisis of the Mercedes in this start of the world championship it does not seem to have been resolved even in the early stages of the weekend valid for the Emilia-Romagna GP, at least judging by the result of the qualifications: while the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did not go beyond 13th place – touching a sensational elimination in Q1 for only 4 thousandths – also George Russell he failed to enter the top 10 in the rain at Imola, however, placing himself in front of his teammate with a 11th place.

A ‘greyness’ in every sense for the Brackley team and for its drivers, starting with the disappointment expressed by the former Williams driver, who thus commented on his performance on the eve of the first Sprint of the season, in which he is convinced to be able to recover: “We fought to get the tires to the right temperature in the first few races – explained the 24-year-old British – and apparently we manage to make a leap in quality during the second lap. We saw it in Australia, when we confronted directly with the Alpines and McLarens; they qualified on the first lap, while we managed to set fast times consecutively between the third and the fifth. Today we were hampered by red flags, which was a shame – he continued – but if there’s a weekend where we’re somewhere we usually don’t want to be, the sprint weekend is the right one. It certainly isn’t ideal anyway, but we have a chance to make up positions tomorrow. The Sprint will be interesting with these new cars, because we can follow a little more closely, and I don’t think there can be enough degradation to not take advantage of our advantage over our current rivals. We also have the race on Sunday, and we can do nothing but reassemble“.