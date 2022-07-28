It is no mystery that George Russell as a Mercedes driver and being one of the three directors of the drivers’ association, he exposed himself in the front row regarding the jerks of the single-seaters, clamoring for the Federation to intervene. Voices in the paddock report some concern on the part of the FIA ​​ahead of Spa-Francorchamps and Monza regarding porpoising, and therefore the introduction of a metric capable of establishing the vertical oscillations allowed was set precisely for the Belgian Grand Prix. The Briton explained the position taken by the pilots on the issue: “We did an internal vote. I have not seen the results, which can only be accessed by the notary, Alex Wurz and the FIA. The question was, ‘Is porpoising or bouncing affecting you from a health perspective? Do you have more pain after competitions than in previous years? Should the FIA ​​intervene? ‘ I don’t know the exact outcome, but I am convinced that the majority of the riders said that a change is needed. We pilots are absolutely in favor, although there can never be a 100% agreement.“.

In the long interview with the British of the BBCGeorge Russell then provided a interesting point of view on Charles Leclerc’s exit from the track when he was leading the French Grand Prix. An accident that surprised for his dynamics, so much so that it did not convince a world champion like Nico Rosberg, doubtful about the driving error of the Monegasque. This is Russell’s thought: “Let’s take last Sunday’s race and Charles’ exit from the track. You can clearly hear the bouncing from his on-board: a ‘Tch, tch, tch’ for the whole curve and you can see his head dancing up and down. Mick Schumacher in free practice had gone out in the same corner, with the car touching the bottom. It is an unnecessary risk and a danger ”. When asked specifically how much this aspect could have influenced the Leclerc accident, he reiterated: “Surely those jolts don’t help. We know what the load variation on our cars, and when we bounce up and down that way we are talking about 50% of its weight. So if the car weighs 700 kg and the variation is 400 kg, we drivers cannot control it because we are talking about 400 kg of variation every half second when you enter the curve. Both incidents in that curve in France were caused by the input oscillations “said the Mercedes driver.