One of the undisputed protagonists of the 2022 Formula 1 season was certainly George Russell. The Englishman from King’s Lynn demonstrated all his qualities in his first year as a Mercedes driver, gaining the satisfaction of taking the first pole position and first victory of his career and also beating – in terms of points scored in the season – his teammate Lewis Hamilton. The seven-times world champion had never found an opponent in the garage capable of doing better than him both in terms of number of wins and pole starts and in terms of final position in the championship. Certainly this direct comparison has contributed to raising the perception of the result obtained by Russell in the general opinion. Mercedes’ season in absolute value was in fact disappointing, with the Brackley team finishing only third in the Constructors’ standings, the worst result for the Anglo-German team in the last 10 years.

Talking to the site GPFans Russell wanted to joke about his comparison with the most successful driver in F1 history, claiming that Hamilton has them in practice saved my career: “I have to thank him – commented the former Williams driver – because if Lewis hadn’t been my teammate this year, people would have thought very differently about me. I joke with him that he probably saved my career by staying in Formula 1 this year, because if he had retired after Abu Dhabi 2021 and I had the exact same year this year, I’m sure the perception would have been drastically different.”. Finally Russell pointed out how there are no ‘warnings’ of a possible withdrawal short of Stevenage sample: “When you see the level of performance he’s getting, he looks decidedly youthful. He enjoys running, he’s fit. He is also enjoying the journey we are on as a team to bring Mercedes back to the top“.